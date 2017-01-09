Iowa early News Headlines: Monday, Jan. 9th 2017

News

Here is the latest Iowa news from The Associated Press at 3:30 a.m. CST

BURLINGTON, Iowa (AP) — A judge could hear arguments from an Iowa newspaper in April as it seeks records related to a fatal 2015 police shooting in Burlington. The Hawk Eye reports an April 19 hearing has been scheduled in its effort to obtain police videos and other records. Burlington police and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation say they have fulfilled what the law requires by releasing basic details about the shooting and a 12-second video from Hill’s body camera.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Republicans begin the next session of the Iowa Legislature on Monday with plans to restrict abortion, decrease collective bargaining power for unions and cut taxes despite looming budget constraints. Democrats, now out of legislative control in any capacity for the first time in nearly 20 years, will be unable to stop any bills that get simple majority votes in either chamber.

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Checking your home for radon is important to protecting your family’s health. The Environmental Protection Agency is trying to raise awareness about radon. Nebraska has the nation’s third-highest prevalence of radon, the cancer-causing gas that seeps into buildings from the surrounding soil. Iowa and North Dakota are the only states where the odorless, colorless gas is more widespread.

SUMNER, Iowa (AP) — Authorities have identified the man killed during a weekend home invasion in northeast Iowa. The Bremer County Sheriff’s office says 46-year-old Steven Anthony of Davenport, Iowa, died during after a shooting in the home Friday night. Sheriff Dan Pickett described the incident as a home invasion.