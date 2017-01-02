Iowa early News Headlines: Monday, Jan. 2nd 2017

News

Here is the latest Iowa news from The Associated Press at 3:38 a.m. CST

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Des Moines Police are investigating the death of an 18-year-old man who was fatally shot in a dispute at a downtown nightclub. Police were called to the Des Moines nightclub around 3:30 a.m. Police say Frederico Thompson Jr. died at the scene. Police initially released few other details about Des Moines’ first homicide of 2017.

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — The Black Hawk County Sheriff’s department’s newest police dog will soon have his own protective vest thanks to a roughly $2,000 donation. The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports Dan and Teresa Kalianov decided to help after they heard about a case last summer when the K-9 and his handler were chasing someone with a gun.

BURLINGTON, Iowa (AP) — A county attorney says she’s seeking first-degree murder warrants for two Missouri men in connection with the March slaying of a Burlington teenager. Des Moines County Attorney Amy Beavers tells The Hawk Eye she asked a district judge Friday to issue the warrants in the case of 16-year-old Kedarie Pierre Johnson. Beavers says she’s prohibited from releasing the names of the men until the warrants are executed. Police say Kedarie was found in an alley with several gunshot wounds.

ALTOONA, Iowa (AP) — A Des Moines woman has been accused of driving at speeds of 110 mph in a 45 mph zone amid a car chase with police. The Des Moines Register reports 36-year-old Belladonna Melissa Guirgis was taken into custody following the Friday night incident. Altoona Police say an officer tried to stop Guirgis in the Des Moines suburb on suspicion of speeding. She is accused of speeding away, driving into oncoming traffic and running a red light. She was later taken into custody.