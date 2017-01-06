Iowa early News Headlines: Friday, Jan. 6th 2017

News

Here is the latest Iowa news from The Associated Press at 3:30 a.m. CST

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa will require voters to show identification at the polls under a bill announced Thursday by the state’s top election official, and Republicans in the new GOP-controlled Legislature have indicated a willingness to pass it. Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate told reporters Thursday that a voter ID bill was needed to ensure integrity to Iowa’s election system. There is little evidence of fraudulent voting in Iowa.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A federal appeals court has upheld the illegal gun possession conviction of a Des Moines man that was largely based on selfie he posted on Facebook showing him with a gun in his waistband. The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday agreed with prosecutors that the photo of Christopher Payne-Owens and his Facebook posts about being involved with guns and gangs was sufficient enough evidence to convict him. Payne-Owens argued that the gun in the photo was fake.

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — A sheriff says the death of an inmate from Iowa in a Wisconsin prison cell appears to have been self-inflicted. Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt says his office is investigating the death of 26-year-old Justin Kestner at the Dodge Correctional Institution in Waupun, Wisconsin. But he says “there’s no foul play involved” by any other inmates and the death “seems that it was self-inflicted.”

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Crews have begun work on flood protections in an area of Cedar Rapids that has seen devastating flooding along the Cedar River. KCRG-TV reports that the work is the first large-scale project connected with a permanent flood protection system of flood walls, berms and levees to begin on the west side of the Cedar River. In a few years, the Czech Village Levee will protect that area before the entire system is finished on both sides of the Cedar River.