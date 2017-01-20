Iowa early News Headlines: Friday, Jan. 20th 2017

News

Here is the latest Iowa news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. CST

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa institution for residents with intellectual disabilities, reeling from allegations of abuse against residents, has been ordered to reinstate a high-ranking official who was fired over safety lapses in 2014. The Public Employment Relations Board says the firing of Glenwood Resource Center administrator Douglas Wise wasn’t justified and he must be returned to a similar job with full back pay. Wise had been faulted for failing to keep batteries out of a home where residents swallowed them.

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — President Obama has shortened the prison sentences for a dozen inmates from Iowa serving time on drug manufacturing and dealing charges. In his last act in office, Obama commuted the sentences for 360 federal inmates convicted on drug charges. The list includes 12 former Iowa residents whose terms were each shaved by several years, including nine convicted on methamphetamine-related charges.

NEOLA, Iowa (AP) — After successfully creating a trio of crosses along Interstate 80 back in June, the Neola Lions Club chapter is planning to illuminate them for people driving at night. The Daily Nonpareil reports chapter President Fred Rodenburg presented the idea of the 36-foot high crosses to the chapter after learning about Crosses Across America. Rodenburg says the project cost about $1,000. The group is raising funds to illuminate the structures.

MANCHESTER, Iowa (AP) — An eastern Iowa man has been charged in the death of a woman who died after being injured by a homemade cannon. The Dubuque Telegraph Herald reports 29-year-old Max J. Fenton, of Greeley, was charged Wednesday in Delaware County Court with involuntary manslaughter and released. The charges stem from the night of July 2, when court documents state Fenton fired an “improvised cannon.” Part of the cannon failed and sent fragments toward spectators, injuring a woman who later died.