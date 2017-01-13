Iowa early News Headlines: Friday, Jan. 13th 2017

Here is the latest Iowa news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. CST

PROLE, IA — A central Iowa man died during a single-vehicle accident Thursday night, northeast of Prole. The Iowa State Patrol says 30-year old Tyler Wayne Winkleman, of Prole, was not wearing a seat belt when the pickup truck he was driving went out of control and crashed at around 8:10-p.m. on Gear Street, just east of 50th Avenue, in Warren County. The truck, which was traveling at a high rate of speed without its headlights on, left the road, and entered a ditch before hitting a tree, shearing the tree off at the trunk. The vehicle rolled onto the passenger side and came to rest against a grove of trees. The accident remains under investigation.

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — The fire department in East Peoria, Illinois, has found a way to save money by purchasing a refurbished ambulance. The (Peoria) Journal Star reports the ambulance started service runs this week having passed a state inspection. The fire department purchased the vehicle for about $214,000 from Arrow Ambulance, a company in Rock Rapids, Iowa. The Iowa company remounts refurbished ambulance boxes on new base frames. East Peoria officials say they saved about $40,000.

HOUSTON (AP) — Tommy Allsup, a guitarist who lost a coin toss that kept him off a plane that later crashed and killed rock ‘n’ roll stars Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and J.P. “Big Bopper” Richardson, has died. He was 85. Austin Allsup says his father died Wednesday at a Springfield, Missouri, hospital from complications from a hernia operation. Tommy Allsup was part of Holly’s band when the Lubbock, Texas, singer died in the 1959 plane crash near Clear Lake, Iowa.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa education officials expect to face a teacher shortage, and leaders are preparing to address the issue. The Des Moines Register reports that Iowa universities are graduating 400 fewer teachers, counselors and administrators a year than they did in 2013. Leaders are starting to tackle the issue, especially for special education and English language learning. The looming problem is also compounded by the number of teachers nearing retirement.

SUMNER, Iowa (AP) — Authorities have released the name of a man who killed an intruder during an exchange of gunshots in northeast Iowa. Bremer County Sheriff Dan Pickett says that John Eimers was shot multiple times Friday night at his home in Sumner but returned fire and fatally wounded 46-year-old Steven Anthony, who lived in Davenport.