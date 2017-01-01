Iowa early News Headlines: 1/1/2017

News

Here is the latest Iowa news from The Associated Press at 4:35 a.m. CST

BURLINGTON, Iowa (AP) — A county attorney says she’s seeking first-degree murder warrants for two Missouri men in connection with the March slaying of a Burlington teenager. Des Moines County Attorney Amy Beavers tells The Hawk Eye she asked a district judge Friday to issue the warrants in the case of 16-year-old Kedarie Pierre Johnson. Beavers says she’s prohibited from releasing the names of the men until the warrants are executed. Police say Kedarie was found in an alley with several gunshot wounds.

ALTOONA, Iowa (AP) — A Des Moines woman has been accused of driving at speeds of 110 mph in a 45 mph zone amid a car chase with police. The Des Moines Register reports 36-year-old Belladonna Melissa Guirgis was taken into custody following the Friday night incident. Altoona Police say an officer tried to stop Guirgis in the Des Moines suburb on suspicion of speeding. She is accused of speeding away, driving into oncoming traffic and running a red light. She was later taken into custody.

LE MARS, Iowa (AP) — A semitractor-trailer carrying raw turkey was sliced in half following a train collision in northwest Iowa. The Sioux City Journal reports the collision happened Friday afternoon on a road near a grocery store in downtown Le Mars. The driver of the semitrailer was taken to a hospital with minor injuries. The newspaper reports raw turkey packed in the semitrailer was pressed against the front of the train, scattering the meat across the area.

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — The keeper of Iowa City’s records has retired after 37 years on the job. There was no big reception at Iowa City Hall on Friday for Marian Karr, the longtime city clerk who marked her last day of work by leaving at noon. Co-workers respected Karr’s plans to spend the afternoon with her grandchildren. The Iowa City Press-Citizen reports Karr had a hand on all aspects of city government over the years, including overseeing contracts and other records.