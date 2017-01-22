Iowa DCI Investigating Narcotics Related Shooting in Waterloo

News

Officials with the Iowa Department of Public Safety report at about 7:20 a.m. Sunday (1/22), law enforcement officers with the Tri-County Drug Task Force in Waterloo conducted a narcotics transaction at the Awesome Car Wash at 2180 Logan Avenue in Waterloo. During the transaction, two suspects from Minnesota arrived at the location to deliver narcotics to undercover officers.

Several marked and unmarked law enforcement vehicles approached the suspects, at which time an Iowa Department of Public Safety’s (DPS) Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement (DNE) Special Agent entered the driver’s side door of the suspect vehicle in an attempt to handcuff the driver. During an altercation with the driver, the Special Agent fired two rounds at the suspect. The suspect was not injured and both suspects were subsequently placed under arrest.

Arrested for felony Possession with the Intent to Deliver/Mephamphetamine, was 31-year old Paul Greseth, of Wanamingo, MN, and 24-year old Dylan Purdy, of Upper Minneapolis, MN. Both are in custody at the Blackhawk County Jail.

The identity of the Iowa DPS’s Division of Narcotics Special Agent will not be released due to the nature of his current assignment. The Tri-County Drug Task Force includes officers from the Iowa DPS’s Division of Narcotics Enforcement, the Waterloo Police Department, the Blackhawk County Sheriff’s Office, and the Cedar Falls Police Department.

The officer-involved shooting is under investigation by the Iowa Department of Public Safety’s (DPS) Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI).