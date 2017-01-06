Iowa company settles Medicaid billing dispute for $1M

News

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – An Iowa company has settled a Medicaid billing dispute for $1 million. The Des Moines Register reports that the West Des Moines-based company was known as Ultimate Nursing Services when the bills were filed from 2011 into 2013. It’s now known as Universal Pediatrics.

Federal prosecutors said Thursday that the company bills included entertainment and travel costs unrelated to its care of children with disabilities. The settlement did not include any admission of wrongdoing. The company’s lawyer, Stephen Locher, says the issues stemmed from errors in complying with Medicaid rules.