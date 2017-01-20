Iowa and Iowa State host key wrestling duals

Sports

There are a pair of key wrestling duals in the state tonight. Third ranked Iowa is at home to take on second ranked Penn State. The Hawkeyes are coming off a loss at top ranked Oklahoma State and coach Tom Brands says there is no way to down play this dual.

The 18th ranked Northern Iowa Panthers will visit Iowa State. The Cyclones edged the Panthers 18-16 in Cedar Falls last year. UNI coach Doug Schwab says the Cyclones will be ready despite their 1-6 record in duals.

(Learfield Sports)