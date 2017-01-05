Ingram scores 25 as Loyola of Chicago beats N. Iowa 77-66

Sports

CHICAGO (AP) — Donte Ingram scored 25 points and Milton Doyle flirted with a triple-double with 13 points, eight rebounds and eight assists as Loyola of Chicago defeated Northern Iowa 77-66 on Wednesday night.

Ingram was 9 of 13 from the field, making a career-high five 3-point shots and finished at 20 points or better for the third time in five games. Doyle has scored in double figures every game this season for the Ramblers (11-5, 1-2 Missouri Valley Conference). Ben Richardson added 15 points as Loyola made 13 of 19 field goals in the second half (68 percent) and finished the game shooting 57 percent.

Juwan McCloud scored 16 to lead Northern Iowa (5-9, 0-3) and Jordan Ashton added 11. Leading scorer Jeremy Morgan was held to seven points on 2 of 7 shooting and the Panthers shot 40 percent from the field.

Loyola led by as many as 18 in the first half, up 39-26 at the break.