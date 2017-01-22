Incidents at Anamosa State Penn. result in lockdown-type conditions

News

Officials with the Iowa Department of Corrections today (Sunday), said several offender physical altercations at the State Penitentiary in Anamosa, resulted in the corrections facility being placed on restricted movement status. Authorities say they altercations happened at around 7-a.m. today (Sunday). All available staff responded quickly to gain control of each incident. There were no staff injuries reported at this time. There were some minor offender injuries that were treated.

The facility continues to operate with designated areas of the facility on restricted movement status pending outcome of an investigation of the incident. Visiting is on a limited basis, friends and family are encouraged to call before traveling for a visit.

Due to the ongoing investigation, no additional information is available at this time.