Icy conditions contribute to fiery crash on I-80 in Nebraska

BUFFALO COUNTY, Neb. (AP) — Officials believe icy conditions contributed to a fiery crash involving two semitrailer trucks on Interstate 80 in central Nebraska. The Nebraska Roads Department closed 15 miles of I-80 after the trucks crashed shortly before 9 a.m. Sunday. The crash happened about nine miles west of Kearney.

Pictures of the crash show the trucks on fire along the road, but it wasn’t immediately clear if anyone was injured. Authorities didn’t immediately release crash details. Highways in central Nebraska are already covered by ice as a major storm moves into the area. Most of the ice accumulation is expected in eastern Nebraska and Iowa later Sunday into Monday.

Ice accumulations of one-quarter to three-quarters of an inch appear likely, making driving dangerous and threatening to bring down tree limbs and power lines.