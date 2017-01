Ice Storm Warning (Update on timing range)

News, Weather

AN ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6-P.M. TODAY (MONDAY) FOR THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES IN THE KJAN LISTENING AREA: CASS-ADAIR-ADAMS-UNION-TAYLOR-RINNGOLD.

* SHORT TERM TRENDS…INTERMITTENT POCKETS OF FREEZING RAIN AND

FREEZING DRIZZLE WILL CONTINUE. ANOTHER ROUND OF MODERATE

FREEZING RAIN ARRIVES AFTER 7 AM.

* STORM TOTAL ICE ACCUMULATIONS…ICE ACCUMULATIONS FROM TWO TO FOUR TENTHS OF AN INCH ARE FORECAST.

AN ICE STORM WARNING IS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT TONIGHT (MONDAY) FOR: SAC-CRAWFORD-CARROLL-GREENE-AUDUBON-GUTHRIE-DALLAS COUNTIES.

* SHORT TERM TRENDS…FREEZING RAIN WILL DIMINISH FOR A PERIOD

THIS MORNING THOUGH INTERMITTENT POCKETS OF FREEZING RAIN AND

FREEZING DRIZZLE WILL CONTINUE. ANOTHER ROUND OF MODERATE

FREEZING RAIN ARRIVES AFTER 7 AM.

* STORM TOTAL ICE ACCUMULATIONS…ICE ACCUMULATIONS FROM TWO TO FOUR TENTHS OF AN INCH ARE EXPECTED.

MONONA-HARRISON-SHELBY-POTTAWATTAMIE-MILLS-MONTGOMERY-FREMONT AND PAGE COUNTIES: ICE STORM WARNING UNTIL 3-A.M. TUESDAY.

TIMING…PERIODS OF LIGHT TO MODERATE FREEZING RAIN ARE LIKELY

THIS MORNING. SOME LOCATIONS IN SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA AND SOUTHWEST IOWA MAY WARM ENOUGH DURING THE DAY TO THE POINT THAT FREEZING RAIN COULD CHANGE TO JUST RAIN. PRECIPITATION MAY THEN TURN BACK TO FREEZING RAIN IN THE EVENING…AND CHANGE TO A LIGHT SNOW MIX BEFORE ENDING LATER TONIGHT.

* ICE ACCUMULATIONS…TOTAL ICE ACCUMULATIONS THROUGH THE EVENTÂ ARE EXPECTED TO BE FROM A QUARTER TO HALF AN INCH. SOME

LOCATIONS…MAINLY IN SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA…COULD SEE OVER HALF

AN INCH OF ICE ACCUMULATION.

* SNOW AND SLEET ACCUMULATIONS…ACCUMULATIONS OF SLEET SHOULD BE LESS THAN A TENTH OF AN INCH. SNOW AMOUNTS SHOULD BE LESS THAN AN INCH.

* IMPACTS…EXTREMELY HAZARDOUS TRAVEL DUE TO ICE COVERED AND

VERY SLICK ROADS. SIDEWALKS AND PARKING LOTS WILL BE SLICK.

TREE DAMAGE AND POWER OUTAGES ARE POSSIBLE.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

AN ICE STORM WARNING MEANS SEVERE WINTER WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED OR OCCURRING. SIGNIFICANT AMOUNTS OF ICE ACCUMULATIONS WILL MAKE TRAVEL DANGEROUS OR IMPOSSIBLE. TRAVEL IS STRONGLY DISCOURAGED. COMMERCE WILL LIKELY BE SEVERELY IMPACTED. IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT, FOOD, AND WATER IN YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY. ICE ACCUMULATIONS AND WINDS WILL LIKELY LEAD TO SNAPPED POWER LINES AND FALLING TREE BRANCHES THAT ADD TO THE DANGER.