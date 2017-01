Ice Storm Warning (update 9:10-p.m. 1/14)

News, Weather

SAT JAN 14 2017 …WINTER STORM TO LIKELY IMPACT CENTRAL IOWA… .A STRONG WINTER STORM REMAINS ON TRACK FOR MUCH OF IOWA FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON INTO MONDAY. LIGHT SNOW OR A WINTRY MIX IS POSSIBLE WHEN PRECIPITATION BEGINS…BUT WILL THEN TRANSITION TO MAINLY FREEZING RAIN ACROSS MUCH OF THE STATE BEFORE CHANGING BACK TO LIGHT SNOW… DRIZZLE OR FREEZING DRIZZLE BEFORE ENDING ALTOGETHER. THE PERIOD OF MOST IMPACTFUL WEATHER IS LIKELY LATE SUNDAY NIGHT INTO THE MORNING HOURS MONDAY WHERE SIGNIFICANT AMOUNTS OF FREEZING RAIN ARE POSSIBLE RESULTING IN A VERY DIFFICULT MONDAY MORNING COMMUTE.

AN ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR THE ENTIRE LISTENING AREA FROM AROUND 3-P.M. SUNDAY THROUGH 6-P.M. MONDAY.