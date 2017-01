Ice Storm Warning Update (4-p.m. 1/15/17)

News, Weather

An ICE STORM WARNING continues for the entire KJAN listening area through 6-p.m. Monday for most locations, with the exception of the far west/southwest counties, where the warning is in effect until 3-a.m., Tuesday.

AS OF 4-P.M. SUNDAY, LIGHT FREEZING RAIN AND SLEET HAD ALREADY STARTED NEAR THE MISSOURI BORDER…AND THE PRECIPITATION SHOULD SWITCH TO ALL FREEZING RAIN BY LATER THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY.

* STORM TOTAL ICE ACCUMULATIONS…ICE ACCUMULATIONS FROM TWO TO FOUR TENTHS OF AN INCH ARE FORECAST.

* WINDS…WINDS SHOULD BE FAIRLY LIGHT…EAST TO SOUTHEAST WINDS AT 5 TO 10 MPH…HELPING REDUCE TREE AND POWER LINE IMPACTS.

* IMPACTS…EXTREMELY HAZARDOUS TRAVEL DUE TO ICE COVERED AND VERY SLICK ROADS. SIDEWALKS AND PARKING LOTS WILL BE SLICK. TREE DAMAGE AND POWER OUTAGES ARE POSSIBLE.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

AN ICE STORM WARNING MEANS SEVERE WINTER WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED OR OCCURRING. SIGNIFICANT AMOUNTS OF ICE ACCUMULATIONS WILL MAKE TRAVEL DANGEROUS OR IMPOSSIBLE. TRAVEL IS STRONGLY DISCOURAGED. COMMERCE WILL LIKELY BE SEVERELY IMPACTED. IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT, FOOD, AND WATER IN YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY. ICE ACCUMULATIONS AND WINDS WILL LIKELY LEAD TO SNAPPED POWER LINES AND FALLING TREE BRANCHES THAT ADD TO THE DANGER.