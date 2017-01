Ice Storm Warning update (10-a.m., 1/16/17)

News, Weather

ICE STORM WARNINGS CONTINUE FOR ALL OF WESTERN AND SOUTHWEST IOWA.

SHORT TERM TRENDS…ICE ACCUMULATIONS WILL INCREASE INTO THE

NOON HOUR AS ANOTHER ROUND OF LIGHT TO MODERATE FREEZING RAIN

MOVES SOUTH TO NORTH ACROSS IOWA. THE FREEZING RAIN WILL PERSIST INTO THE AFTERNOON BEFORE DIMINISHING TO FREEZING DRIZZLE BY LATER THIS AFTERNOON.

* STORM TOTAL ICE ACCUMULATIONS…ICE ACCUMULATIONS FROM TWO TO FOUR TENTHS OF AN INCH ARE EXPECTED. SOUTH OF I-80, WITH TEMPERATURES JUST ABOVE FREEZING SOME MELTING MAY OCCUR AS WELL KEEPING ADDITIONAL ACCUMULATIONS FROM BEING TOO EXTREME. THE PRECIPITATION COVERAGE SHOULD DIMINISH BY THIS AFTERNOON.

* WINDS…EAST TO NORTHEAST WINDS AT 5 TO 10 MPH.

* IMPACTS...EXTREMELY HAZARDOUS TRAVEL DUE TO ICE COVERED AND

VERY SLICK ROADS. SIDEWALKS AND PARKING LOTS WILL BE SLICK.

TREE DAMAGE AND POWER OUTAGES ARE POSSIBLE.