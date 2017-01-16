Ice storm warning cancelled for parts of southwest/western IA

News, Weather

The National Weather Service has CANCELLED the Ice Storm Warning for the following Counties: Cass-Adair-Adams-Madison-Mills-Montgomery-Page-Ringgold-Taylor and Union.

The Ice Storm warning has been replaced by a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY until midnight, for Sac, Crawford, Carroll, Audubon, Guthrie and Dallas Counties, and until 3-a.m. Tuesday, for Harrison-Shelby-Pottawattamie Counties, where periods of light freezing rain or light rain mixed with sleet or light snow is possible before ending late tonight. Any snow and sleet accumulations should be less than 1/10 of an inch.

Untreated roads, sidewalks and driveways will remain icy, especially as temperatures fall below freezing tonight.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY MEANS THAT PERIODS OF SNOW, SLEET, OR FREEZING RAIN WILL CAUSE TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. BE PREPARED FOR SLIPPERY ROADS AND LIMITED VISIBILITIES, AND USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING.