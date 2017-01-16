Ice reports from the National Weather Service (1/16/17)

Weather

The National Weather Service is updating the amount of ice that has accumulated at various communities across the state this morning. Ice generally ranged from .1″ (one-tenth of an inch) to .2″ across parts of west-central and southwest Iowa, to as much as .3″ in eastern Iowa, near Cedar Falls. An additional .1″ to .25″ can be expected across the listening area before the precipitation ends early Tuesday morning.

Atlantic, .1″ (KJAN)

Audubon (1 mile S/SE), .1″

Carroll, .1″

Lorimor, .2″

Mt. Ayr, .25″

The ice storm will continue through much of the day today with the bulk of the freezing rain accrual occurring through around midday. An additional tenth to quarter inch of ice is likely by this afternoon across much of central Iowa. Above freezing temperatures at the surface look to creep into southern Iowa later this morning and mitigate the additional ice amounts. By tonight, light wintry mix is anticipated on the backside of the low pressure system over northern Iowa where light snow/sleet accumulations are possible. Mainly light freezing rain or freezing drizzle can be expected elsewhere with an additional glaze of ice possible. Once this system clears the state late tonight, above normal temperatures return to the state by the end of the week.