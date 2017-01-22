IA Hawkeye women defeat MN 80-65, Saturday

Sports

The University of Iowa women’s basketball team trailed Minnesota by seven points in the first half and 36-35 at halftime before going on a tear resulting in an 80-65 victory Saturday in front of 7,191 on Mediacom Court inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

The Hawkeyes enjoyed a 45-29 run in the second half and grabbed the lead for good when sophomore Megan Gustafson converted a conventional three-point play that put Iowa ahead, 43-41, early in the third quarter. Gustafson scored 11 of her game-high 19 points in the third quarter and registered her 10th double-double of the season before the period ended.

Gustafson made 8-of-13 field goals and all three free throws to pace four Hawkeyes in double figures. Senior Ally Disterhoft scored 17 points, freshman Kathleen Doyle had 11 (10 in the first half), and sophomore Tania Davis added 10. Disterhoft entered the game shooting 15.6-percent from distance in Big Ten games, but she made three of Iowa’s eight 3-point field goals Saturday.

The Hawkeyes committed a season-low 11 turnovers. Iowa returns to action Sunday, Jan. 29th, against No. 3 Maryland (18-1, 6-0).

(HawkeyeSports.Com)