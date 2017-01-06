Huskers top Iowa in 2OT, off to best league start since ’76

Sports

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Glynn Watson Jr. scored a career-high 34 points, Tai Webster made the go-ahead free throw in the last minute of the second overtime, and Nebraska held off Iowa 93-90 on Thursday night. The Cornhuskers (9-6, 3-0 Big Ten) followed up surprising road wins over Indiana and Maryland with a victory in their conference home opener. They are 3-0 in league play for the first time since 1975-76.

The Huskers had a chance to win in regulation, but Evan Taylor missed two free throws with 1.3 seconds left. Peter Jok scored 34 points to lead Iowa (9-7, 1-2), which saw its five-game win streak against Nebraska end. Webster finished with 23 points and seven assists for the Huskers, Jeriah Horne added 12 points and Michael Jacobson had 13 rebounds. Webster went to the line after Jok fouled out with 54.6 seconds left. He made the first and missed the second, leaving the Huskers with a one-point lead.

Horne made two more free throws with 17.4 seconds to play. The Hawkeyes still had two chances to win, but Jordan Bohannon missed a shot and, after Taylor missed two more free throws, Brady Ellingson was off with his desperation 3-point try at the buzzer.