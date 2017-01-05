Home destroyed by fire near Walnut Wednesday night

News

Authorities say no injuries were reported following a house fire near Walnut, Wednesday night. Firefighting crews from Walnut and Avoca were called at around 7-p.m. to a home located at 49914 Western Avenue. When they arrived, the home, which was unoccupied at the time the fire broke out, was fully engulfed in flames. The structure was a total loss.

Firefighters were on the scene for slightly more than three hours. The cause of the blaze remains under investigation. The fire was the second to have occurred in or near Walnut, in less than two-weeks. At around 5-a.m. on Dec. 22nd, flames destroyed at home 408 Pearl Street, in Walnut. An overloaded electrical cord was thought to have caused the fire.