High School Wrestling Scoreboard Tuesday 01/10/2017
January 11th, 2017 by Chris Parks
Quad at Bedford
Bedford/Lenox 60 Griswold 12
Bedford/Lenox 51 Southwest Iowa 30
Red Oak 66 Southwest Iowa 11
Red Oak 51 Bedford/Lenox 28
Red Oak 66 Griswold 0
Southwest Iowa 36 Griswold 33
Double Dual at Underwood
Abraham Lincoln 47 Shenandoah 27
Abraham Lincoln 45 Underwood 30
Underwood 37 Shenandoah 36
Quad at Van Meter
North Polk 45 Nodaway Valley 21
Saydel 68 Nodaway Valley 6
Van Meter 53 Nodaway Valley 15
Double Dual at West Central Valley
AHSTW 50 Southwest Valley 21
AHSTW 46 West Central Valley 27
West Central Valley 48 Southwest Valley 33