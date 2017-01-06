High School Wrestling Scoreboard Thursday 1/6/2017
January 6th, 2017 by Chris Parks
Quad at Denison
Atlantic 74, Denison-Schleswig 3
Atlantic 63, Harlan 12
Logan-Magnolia 84, Denison-Schleswig 0
Logan-Magnolia 51, Harlan 30
Harlan 60, Denison-Schleswig 15
Atlantic now 6-0 in the Hawkeye Ten and 12-0 overall.
Quad at ACGC
AHSTW 47 ACGC 24
AHSTW 72 Exira/EHK 12
AHSTW 69 Griswold 6
ACGC 59 Griswold 6
ACGC 45 Exira/EHK 24
Exira/EHK 36 Griswold 24
Double Dual at Central Decatur
Bedford/Lenox 45 Central Decatur 27
Winterset 60 Bedford/Lenox 14
Winterset 45 Central Decatur 29
Dual at Conestoga
Conestoga 42 Treynor 34
Double Dual at East Mills
Riverside 50 East Mills 21
Riverside 78 West Harrison 6
East Mills 30 West Harrison 21
Quad at Kuemper
Clarinda 44 Kuemper Catholic 31
Clarinda 78 St. Albert 6
Creston/Orient-Macksburg 55 Clarinda 9
Creston/Orient-Macksburg 57 Kuemper Catholic 15
Creston/Orient-Macksburg 82 St. Albert 0
Kuemper Catholic 51 St. Albert 15
Quad at Red Oak
Glenwood 44 Red Oak 34
Glenwood 53 Shenandoah 12
Glenwood 44 Lewis Central 26
Red Oak 57 Lewis Central 21
Red Oak 44 Shenandoah 20
Lewis Central 44 Shenandoah 21
Double Dual at Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 60 Abraham Lincoln 16
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 51 Thomas Jefferson 25
Thomas Jefferson 41 Abraham Lincoln 10