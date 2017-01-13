High School Girls Basketball Rankings 1/12/2017

Sports

January 13th, 2017 by Chris Parks

1/12/17 Iowa Girls High School Basketball Rankings
Compiled by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union

Class 1A

School Record LW
1 Springville 11-1 1
2 Turkey Valley 11-1 2
3 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 11-0 3
4 Glidden-Ralston 9-1 8
5 Burlington Notre Dame 10-2 9
6 Kee 6-3 5
7 Marquette Catholic 11-2 6
8 Newell-Fonda 8-3 7
9 Kingsley-Pierson 11-0 13
10 Easton Valley 9-3 12
11 Sidney 11-0 14
12 Lynnville-Sully 12-0 15
13 Janesville 11-0 NR
14 Colo-Nesco 10-2 4
15 AGWSR 8-3 10

Dropped Out: Grand View Christian (11)

Class 2A

School Record LW
1 Iowa City Regina 11-0 1
2 Treynor 11-0 2
3 Western Christian 10-1 3
4 Central Decatur 11-0 4
5 Mount Ayr 11-0 5
6 North Linn 13-0 7
7 Van Meter 10-1 10
8 Pella Christian 7-4 8
9 Rockford 11-0 10
10 Cascade 9-1 11
11 Panorama 10-1 6
12 West Lyon 11-1 15
13 Logan-Magnolia 10-1 NR
14 Bellevue 10-3 14
15 North Union 11-0 NR

Dropped Out: IKM-Manning (12), Mediapolis (13)

Class 3A

School Record LW
1 Pocahontas Area 11-0 1
2 Sioux Center 11-0 2
3 Cherokee 11-0 4
4 Crestwood 8-0 6
5 Center Point-Urbana 10-2 5
6 Clear Lake 10-1 7
7 Union 9-1 3
8 West Marshall 11-0 9
9 Davenport Assumption 7-5 8
10 Algona 10-1 11
11 Mount Vernon 7-4 12
12 Shenandoah 10-2 10
13 Humboldt 7-2 13
14 Kuemper Catholic 8-2 14
15 Mid-Prairie 8-3 NR

Dropped Out: Central Lee (15)

Class 4A

School Record LW
1 Pella 9-1 1
2 Marion 11-1 2
3 Nevada 9-1 3
4 Grinnell 9-2 4
5 Lewis Central 11-1 5
6 North Scott 8-3 6
7 Cedar Rapids Xavier 7-5 7
8 Ballard 7-3 8
9 Dallas Center-Grimes 7-5 9
10 Western Dubuque 9-1 11
11 Waverly-Shell Rock 8-4 NR
12 Boone 9-3 10
13 Carlisle 8-3 13
14 Fairfield 8-3 NR
15 LeMars 6-3 14

Dropped Out: Keokuk (12), Sergeant Bluff-Luton (15)

Class 5A

School Record  LW
1 Indianola 10-0 1
2 Iowa City High 12-0 2
3 Iowa City West 10-1 3
4 Davenport North 8-2 4
5 Cedar Falls 8-1 5
6 West Des Moines Valley 11-2 7
7 Waukee 8-2 6
8 Ames 8-3 8
9 Johnston 10-2 10
10 Dowling Catholic 9-2 9
11 Pleasant Valley 10-2 13
12 Ankeny Centennial 8-4 14
13 Linn-Mar 9-3 12
14 Southeast Polk 7-4 11
15 Bettendorf 8-2 15

Dropped Out: none