High School Girls Basketball Rankings 1/12/2017
January 13th, 2017 by Chris Parks
1/12/17 Iowa Girls High School Basketball Rankings
Compiled by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union
Class 1A
|School
|Record
|LW
|1
|Springville
|11-1
|1
|2
|Turkey Valley
|11-1
|2
|3
|Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
|11-0
|3
|4
|Glidden-Ralston
|9-1
|8
|5
|Burlington Notre Dame
|10-2
|9
|6
|Kee
|6-3
|5
|7
|Marquette Catholic
|11-2
|6
|8
|Newell-Fonda
|8-3
|7
|9
|Kingsley-Pierson
|11-0
|13
|10
|Easton Valley
|9-3
|12
|11
|Sidney
|11-0
|14
|12
|Lynnville-Sully
|12-0
|15
|13
|Janesville
|11-0
|NR
|14
|Colo-Nesco
|10-2
|4
|15
|AGWSR
|8-3
|10
Dropped Out: Grand View Christian (11)
Class 2A
|School
|Record
|LW
|1
|Iowa City Regina
|11-0
|1
|2
|Treynor
|11-0
|2
|3
|Western Christian
|10-1
|3
|4
|Central Decatur
|11-0
|4
|5
|Mount Ayr
|11-0
|5
|6
|North Linn
|13-0
|7
|7
|Van Meter
|10-1
|10
|8
|Pella Christian
|7-4
|8
|9
|Rockford
|11-0
|10
|10
|Cascade
|9-1
|11
|11
|Panorama
|10-1
|6
|12
|West Lyon
|11-1
|15
|13
|Logan-Magnolia
|10-1
|NR
|14
|Bellevue
|10-3
|14
|15
|North Union
|11-0
|NR
Dropped Out: IKM-Manning (12), Mediapolis (13)
Class 3A
|School
|Record
|LW
|1
|Pocahontas Area
|11-0
|1
|2
|Sioux Center
|11-0
|2
|3
|Cherokee
|11-0
|4
|4
|Crestwood
|8-0
|6
|5
|Center Point-Urbana
|10-2
|5
|6
|Clear Lake
|10-1
|7
|7
|Union
|9-1
|3
|8
|West Marshall
|11-0
|9
|9
|Davenport Assumption
|7-5
|8
|10
|Algona
|10-1
|11
|11
|Mount Vernon
|7-4
|12
|12
|Shenandoah
|10-2
|10
|13
|Humboldt
|7-2
|13
|14
|Kuemper Catholic
|8-2
|14
|15
|Mid-Prairie
|8-3
|NR
Dropped Out: Central Lee (15)
Class 4A
|School
|Record
|LW
|1
|Pella
|9-1
|1
|2
|Marion
|11-1
|2
|3
|Nevada
|9-1
|3
|4
|Grinnell
|9-2
|4
|5
|Lewis Central
|11-1
|5
|6
|North Scott
|8-3
|6
|7
|Cedar Rapids Xavier
|7-5
|7
|8
|Ballard
|7-3
|8
|9
|Dallas Center-Grimes
|7-5
|9
|10
|Western Dubuque
|9-1
|11
|11
|Waverly-Shell Rock
|8-4
|NR
|12
|Boone
|9-3
|10
|13
|Carlisle
|8-3
|13
|14
|Fairfield
|8-3
|NR
|15
|LeMars
|6-3
|14
Dropped Out: Keokuk (12), Sergeant Bluff-Luton (15)
Class 5A
|School
|Record
|LW
|1
|Indianola
|10-0
|1
|2
|Iowa City High
|12-0
|2
|3
|Iowa City West
|10-1
|3
|4
|Davenport North
|8-2
|4
|5
|Cedar Falls
|8-1
|5
|6
|West Des Moines Valley
|11-2
|7
|7
|Waukee
|8-2
|6
|8
|Ames
|8-3
|8
|9
|Johnston
|10-2
|10
|10
|Dowling Catholic
|9-2
|9
|11
|Pleasant Valley
|10-2
|13
|12
|Ankeny Centennial
|8-4
|14
|13
|Linn-Mar
|9-3
|12
|14
|Southeast Polk
|7-4
|11
|15
|Bettendorf
|8-2
|15
Dropped Out: none