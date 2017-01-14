High School Basketball Scoreboard Friday 1/14/2017
January 14th, 2017 by Chris Parks
BOYS BASKETBALL
Lewis Central 69, Atlantic 63, OT
A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 94, Riverside, Oakland 21
ADM, Adel 70, Boone 65
Ar-We-Va, Westside 67, Glidden-Ralston 51
Audubon 62, Griswold 29
CAM, Anita 79, West Harrison, Mondamin 47
Carroll 79, Carlisle 78
Coon Rapids-Bayard 60, Woodbine 43
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 50, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 47
Creston 56, Denison-Schleswig 52
East Union, Afton 58, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 46
Fremont Mills, Tabor 73, Clarinda Academy 34
Glenwood 75, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 62
Harlan 79, Clarinda 42
IKM-Manning 49, Treynor 39
Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 89, Red Oak 41
Lenox 78, Wayne, Corydon 70
Logan-Magnolia 69, Tri-Center, Neola 43
Martensdale-St. Marys 69, Bedford 57
Ogden 62, AC/GC 35
Panorama, Panora 47, West Central Valley, Stuart 39
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 75, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 35
Sidney 61, Essex 52
Southwest Valley 73, Pleasantville 69, OT
Stanton 52, East Mills 32
Twin Cedars, Bussey 67, Orient-Macksburg 63
Underwood 52, Missouri Valley 38
Winterset 53, Ballard 44
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Lewis Central 65, Atlantic 33
A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 47, Riverside, Oakland 43
Audubon 43, Griswold 27
Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 72, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 60
Boone 46, ADM, Adel 37
CAM, Anita 70, West Harrison, Mondamin 33
Coon Rapids-Bayard 42, Woodbine 40
Denison-Schleswig 57, Creston 36
East Union, Afton 40, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 30
Glidden-Ralston 68, Ar-We-Va, Westside 29
Logan-Magnolia 65, Tri-Center, Neola 39
Martensdale-St. Marys 55, Bedford 31
Ogden 51, AC/GC 31
Panorama, Panora 56, West Central Valley, Stuart 34
Red Oak 58, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 48
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 61, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 33
Sidney 56, Essex 28
Southwest Valley 60, Pleasantville 57
St. Albert, Council Bluffs 50, Glenwood 40
Stanton 54, East Mills 37
Treynor 61, IKM-Manning 51
Twin Cedars, Bussey 35, Orient-Macksburg 29
Underwood 74, Missouri Valley 48
Wayne, Corydon 47, Lenox 38
Westwood, Sloan 70, West Monona, Onawa 44