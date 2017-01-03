Helen M. VanAsselt, 94, of Manilla & formerly of Irwin (Svcs. 1/6/17)

Obituaries

Helen M. VanAsselt, 94, of Manilla (& formerly of Irwin), died Monday, Jan. 2nd, in Manilla. Funeral services for Helen VanAsselt will be held 11-a.m. Friday, Jan. 6th, at the Irwin United Methodist Church. Burmeister-Johannsen Funeral Home in Harlan has the arrangements.

Friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday, Jan. 5th, from 2-until 8-p.m., with the family greeting friends from 4-until 6-p.m.; Online condolences may be left at www.burmeisterjohannsen.com.

Burial will be in the Oak Hill Cemetery at Irwin.

Helen Van Asselt is survived by:

Her daughters – Linda (Tom) Lund, of Kila, MT., & Joan Osborne, of Brainerd, MN.

2 grandchildren, other relatives & friends.