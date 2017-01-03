Helen M. VanAsselt, 94, of Manilla & formerly of Irwin (Svcs. 1/6/17)
January 3rd, 2017 by Ric Hanson
Helen M. VanAsselt, 94, of Manilla (& formerly of Irwin), died Monday, Jan. 2nd, in Manilla. Funeral services for Helen VanAsselt will be held 11-a.m. Friday, Jan. 6th, at the Irwin United Methodist Church. Burmeister-Johannsen Funeral Home in Harlan has the arrangements.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday, Jan. 5th, from 2-until 8-p.m., with the family greeting friends from 4-until 6-p.m.; Online condolences may be left at www.burmeisterjohannsen.com.
Burial will be in the Oak Hill Cemetery at Irwin.
Helen Van Asselt is survived by:
Her daughters – Linda (Tom) Lund, of Kila, MT., & Joan Osborne, of Brainerd, MN.
2 grandchildren, other relatives & friends.