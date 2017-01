Hazardous Weather Outlook for the KJAN listening area: 1/1/17

Weather

AREA COUNTIES: SAC-CRAWFORD-CARROLL-AUDUBON-GUTHRIE-DALLAS-CASS-ADAIR-MADISON- ADAMS-UNION-TAYLOR-RINGGOLD….341 AM CST SUN JAN 1 2017

TODAY AND TONIGHT: SPOTTY FREEZING DRIZZLE OR LIGHT FREEZING RAIN IS POSSIBLE LATE TONIGHT NORTH OF INTERSTATE 80. LITTLE TO NO ICE ACCUMULATION IS EXPECTED BUT THERE MAY BE SLICK SPOTS ON SOME ROADS.

MONDAY THROUGH SATURDAY: SPOTTY FREEZING DRIZZLE OR LIGHT FREEZING RAIN IS POSSIBLE ON MONDAY MORNING NORTH OF INTERSTATE 80. LITTLE TO NO ICE ACCUMULATION IS EXPECTED BUT THERE MAY BE SLICK SPOTS ON SOME ROADS.

AREA COUNTIES: MONONA-HARRISON-SHELBY-POTTAWATTAMIE-MILLS-MONTGOMERY-FREMONT- PAGE COUNTIES….405 AM CST SUN JAN 1 2017

TODAY AND TONIGHT: THERE IS A CHANCE FOR LIGHT SNOW…POSSIBLY MIXING WITH LIGHT RAIN…THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING IN NORTHEAST NEBRASKA. ANY SNOW ACCUMULATIONS WILL BE LIGHT WITH ONLY A DUSTING POSSIBLE. AREAS OF FREEZING DRIZZLE ARE POSSIBLE OVER MUCH OF EASTERN NEBRASKA AND SOUTHWEST IOWA FROM LATE EVENING THROUGH LATE TONIGHT. AREAS NORTH AND NORTHWEST OF INTERSTATE 80 STAND THE BEST CHANCE OF SEEING BELOW FREEZING TEMPERATURES WHERE A COUPLE HUNDREDTHS OF AN INCH OF ICING IS POSSIBLE. ALONG AND SOUTH OF THE INTERSTATE TEMPERATURES ARE FORECAST TO REMAIN ABOVE FREEZING…SO THE RISK OF ANY ICING IS LOW.

MONDAY THROUGH SATURDAY: THE POTENTIAL FOR FREEZING DRIZZLE WILL CONTINUE THROUGH MONDAY MORNING NORTH AND NORTHWEST OF INTERSTATE 80. HOWEVER TEMPERATURES ARE EXPECTED TO CLIMB TO ABOVE FREEZING BEFORE NOON…SO ICING SHOULD REMAIN RATHER LIGHT IF ANY. BEHIND THIS STORM SYSTEM…COLDER AIR WILL SPILL INTO THE REGION FOR MUCH OF THE WEEK WITH LOWS IN THE SINGLE DIGITS AND HIGHS IN THE TEENS OR LOWER 20S. THE COLDEST WIND CHILLS OF 5 TO 15 BELOW ARE FORECAST WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY MORNINGS.