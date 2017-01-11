Hawkeye women get ready for rematch with Illinois

Sports

The Iowa Hawkeye women return from an eight-day layoff on Wednesday night when they host Illinois. It will be their second meeting two weeks after the Illini beat the Hawkeyes 70-65 in their Big Ten opener. The Hawkeyes made only 7-of-28 from three point range in the first game.

The Hawkeyes are 1-2 in the Big Ten and Iowa coach Lisa Bluder wants to see her team play with more energy. Iowa is 10-6 overall. You can listen to the game beginning at 6:45-p.m. on KJAN, with the tip-off from Carver Hawkeye Arena at 7.

(Learfield Sports)