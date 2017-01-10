Harlan Police report (1/10/17)

News

The Harlan Police Department says four arrests were made since the beginning of the new year. Most recently, last Friday, 25-year old Michael Tremayne was arrested on an active Shelby County warrant. Tremayne was taken to the Shelby County Jail on the warrant charging him with 2 counts of delivery/manufacturing of a controlled substance.

On Thursday, Harlan Police investigated an incident where a car was driving carelessly in and around the square in downtown Harlan. As a result of the investigation, 28-year old Kurtis Kobold, of Kirkman, was taken into custody and transported to the Shelby County Jail where he was charged with careless driving, interference with official acts, and cited for three counts of failure to obey stop or yield sign.

On January 4th, 20-year old Gage Johnston, of Harlan, was taken into custody following a traffic stop. Johnston was transported to the Shelby County Jail on the warrant for failure to appear. Johnston was also charged with driving while suspended and was cited for failure to prove security against liability.

And, on Jan. 1st, 20-year old Elijah Williams was taken into custody following a minor traffic accident. Williams was taken to the Shelby County Jail where he was charged with operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated. Williams was also cited for failure to maintain control and failure to prove security against liability – accident.