Harlan introduces Willie Baughman as new Head Volleyball Coach

Sports

Harlan Community Activities Director Mitch Osborn announced Tuesday morning the hiring of Willie Baughman as the new Head Volleyball coach at Harlan Community High School pending school board approval.

Willie is in his 4th year as math teacher at Harlan Community and was 7th grade volleyball coach his first two years. He has been 9th grade volleyball coach the last two years along with volunteering to coach at the varsity level with Hall of Fame coach Angie Spangenberg during the last four years. Spangenberg announced her retirement last fall.

Baughman graduated from HCHS in 2009 and went on to play college football at IWCC and then transferred to ISU where he completed his education degree.

Activities Director Mitch Osborn had this to say about Willie: “I am very excited to announce that Willie Baughman will be the new Volleyball coach at HCHS. Willie has been a student of the game of volleyball ever since he started coaching at HCHS. He has been mentored by Hall of Fame coach Angie Spangenberg and long-time assistant coach Chad Swanson which has helped prepare him to become the next head coach at HCHS. Willie has tremendous work ethic and knows the Cyclone Way and what it takes to continue the tradition and success that has been established throughout the last 15 years in the volleyball program. Chad Swanson will continue as the assistant coach which is a huge boost to the program and will make the transition go very smoothly.”

Willie will continue his duties as Head Girls golf coach and also 8th grade girl’s basketball coach.