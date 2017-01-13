Harlan Emergency Management and other officials plan for ice storm

News

Shelby County Emergency Management Coordinator Bob Seivert said Friday, that Shelby County and City of Harlan officials met Friday afternoon to review emergency plans in anticipation of the potential winter storm this weekend. With the potential of power outages and dangerous, if not impossible travel conditions, several recommendations were made to make the communities and citizens as safe as possible.

They strongly suggest:

#1. Keep informed by using the media outlets, and paying attention to the weather watches and in particular weather warnings. When travel is not recommended, it means that, you should stay home. Cancel unnecessary travel, until conditions improve.

#2. Maintain some extra provisions, food, water, batteries, flashlights, medications, The standard is a three day supply. If you have special medical needs, make advance arrangements for a prolonged power outage.

#3. If the power does go out, stay calm. Do not call 911. The Emergency Operations Center will be in continual contact with the power providers assessing the potential duration of the outage and passing along any information which is being made available. You can stay in your home several hours. Check on your elderly neighbors, those who have special medical needs, and those families with very young children. The City of Harlan has a very robust electrical distribution system and well defined plans which will minimize the need for you to seek shelter outside your home.

#4. If you can park off the street, it would help with a more thorough distribution of salt, and road clearing efforts. Please, use the City parking lots, when possible.

#5. Using generators and kerosene heaters, requires specific safety precautions. generators and heaters are sold with safety instructions and they should always be followed. NEVER run a generator in the home. NEVER leave alternate fuel heaters unattended.

#6. A downed power line is a very dangerous situation, never try to move a downed line! Don’t touch it! Keep others away. Call the power company with the location . IF the line appears to be energized call 911 .

Be Prepared, Be safe, a little pre-planning may pay big dividends!