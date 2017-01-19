Griswold Facilities Committee & Griswold School Board to meet tonight

News

The Griswold Community School District’s Facilities Committee will meet this evening at the Middle School/High School Library, beginning at 5-p.m. The Committee will continue with discussions on assessing the current educational facilities in the District.

And, the Griswold School Board will hold its regular meeting in the Central Office, at 6:30-p.m. On their agenda is information to be presented by the Facilities Committee, the second reading of Board Policies, and discussion with regard to the structure of the Transportation Department, as well as the hiring of a Construction Manager.

Action items on the Griswold School Board agenda include those pertaining to Auditor Bids and Chemical Application Specifications. The Board will then consider entering into a closed session for the purpose of evaluating the professional competency of an individual whose appointment, hiring, performance or discharge, is being considered.

They may also hold a closed session with regard to Certified Bargaining Unit negotiations.