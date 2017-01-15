Government Offices will be closed in Council Bluffs Monday

News

Due to inclement weather, the City of Council Bluffs Government offices will be closed Monday, January 17th, 2017. Only essential city personnel should report to work.

Regular business hours are scheduled to resume on Tuesday, January 18th, 2017. Officials will evaluate the situation and notify the public if those plans change.

For closing updates, please watch the City’s Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/City-of-Council-Bluffs-Municipal-Government-211670489175832/?hc_ref=NEWSFEED.