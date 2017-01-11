Glenwood teen cited following a collision Monday afternnoon

News

Police in Glenwood say an unlicensed teenage driver was cited following a single-vehicle accident Monday afternoon on 240th Street. Officials say 14-year old Grant Thomas, of Glenwood, was driving a 2015 Ford Focus south/westbound on 240th at around 3:50-p.m., when he lost control as he was traveling too fast for road conditions. The car failed to negotiate a curve and left the road before hitting a cable guardrail. Damages amounted to $3,500. No injuries were reported.

Thomas was cited for Failure to Maintain Control and having no Driver’s License. Authorities say the car had been reported stolen earlier in the day, Monday.

Glenwood Police said also, 26-year old Maria Cadena, of Glenwood, was arrested Tuesday on a Douglas County, NE., warrant. Cadena was being held without bond in the Mills County Jail.