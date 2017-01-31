Glenwood man faces simple misdemeanor charge in 2016 RAGBRAI death

News

GLENWOOD, Iowa (AP) – A pickup driver has been charged in the traffic death last summer of a Florida man who was participating in a cross-Iowa bicycle ride. Mills County Attorney Naeda Elliott said in a news release Tuesday that 34-year old Robb Philippus, of Glenwood, committed a misdemeanor traffic violation.

The Iowa State Patrol says 72-year-old Wayne Ezell, of Jacksonville, Florida, and his bicycle were hit from behind by Philippus’ truck while heading west July 24, 2016 on U.S. Highway 34. The Des Moines Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa set out from Glenwood that morning.

Investigators found no evidence that Philippus was under the influence of alcohol or any drugs that day. Investigators say Philippus stopped immediately and rendered aid to Ezell.

A charge of “Actions Against Bicyclists” means Philippus could face up to 30 days in jail and a fine between $65-to $625.