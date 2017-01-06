Girls High School Basketball Rankings 1/5/2017
January 6th, 2017 by Chris Parks
1/5/17 Iowa Girls High School Basketball Rankings
Compiled by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union
Class 1A
|School
|Record
|LW
|1
|Springville
|9-0
|1
|2
|Turkey Valley
|10-0
|2
|3
|Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
|9-0
|3
|4
|Colo-Nesco
|9-1
|4
|5
|Kee
|6-1
|5
|6
|Marquette Catholic
|10-1
|7
|7
|Newell-Fonda
|7-2
|8
|8
|Glidden-Ralston
|8-1
|9
|9
|Burlington-Notre Dame
|7-2
|10
|10
|AGWSR
|8-1
|6
|11
|Grand View Christian
|6-2
|11
|12
|Easton Valley
|8-3
|12
|13
|Kingsley-Pierson
|9-0
|13
|14
|Sidney
|8-0
|14
|15
|Lynnville-Sully
|10-0
|15
Dropped Out: None
Class 2A
|1
|Iowa City Regina
|9-0
|1
|2
|Treynor
|9-0
|2
|3
|Western Christian
|7-1
|3
|4
|Central Decatur
|8-0
|4
|5
|Mount Ayr
|8-0
|5
|6
|Panorama
|10-0
|6
|7
|North Linn
|11-0
|7
|8
|Pella Christian
|6-2
|8
|9
|Van Meter
|8-1
|9
|10
|Rockford
|9-0
|10
|11
|Cascade
|8-1
|12
|12
|IKM-Manning
|4-2
|13
|13
|Mediapolis
|7-0
|14
|14
|Bellevue
|8-2
|15
|15
|West Lyon
|9-1
|NR
Dropped Out: Interstate 35 (11)
Class 3A
|1
|Pocahontas Area
|10-0
|1
|2
|Sioux Center
|9-0
|2
|3
|Union
|7-0
|3
|4
|Cherokee
|8-0
|4
|5
|Center Point-Urbana
|8-1
|5
|6
|Crestwood
|6-0
|6
|7
|Clear Lake
|7-1
|8
|8
|Davenport Assumption
|6-3
|9
|9
|West Marshall
|8-0
|10
|10
|Shenandoah
|8-1
|11
|11
|Algona
|8-1
|15
|12
|Mount Vernon
|6-4
|7
|13
|Humboldt
|5-2
|NR
|14
|Kuemper Catholic
|6-2
|13
|15
|Central Lee
|7-1
|12
Dropped Out: Monticello (14)
Class 4A
|1
|Pella
|7-0
|1
|2
|Marion
|10-0
|2
|3
|Nevada
|8-1
|4
|4
|Grinnell
|6-2
|5
|5
|Lewis Central
|8-1
|7
|6
|North Scott
|6-2
|9
|7
|Cedar Rapids Xavier
|7-3
|10
|8
|Ballard
|6-2
|11
|9
|Dallas Center-Grimes
|6-4
|13
|10
|Boone
|8-2
|6
|11
|Western Dubuque
|7-1
|8
|12
|Keokuk
|4-2
|3
|13
|Carlisle
|6-3
|12
|14
|Le Mars
|5-2
|14
|15
|Sergeant Bluff-Luton
|7-2
|15
Dropped Out: None
Class 5A
|1
|Indianola
|8-0
|1
|2
|Iowa City High
|9-0
|2
|3
|Iowa City West
|7-1
|3
|4
|Davenport North
|6-1
|4
|5
|Cedar Falls
|6-1
|5
|6
|Waukee
|7-1
|6
|7
|West Des Moines Valley
|8-2
|8
|8
|Ames
|6-3
|7
|9
|Dowling Catholic
|8-1
|9
|10
|Johnston
|8-2
|10
|11
|Southeast Polk
|7-3
|11
|12
|Linn-Mar
|7-2
|12
|13
|Pleasant Valley
|7-2
|13
|14
|Ankeny Centennial
|6-4
|14
|15
|Bettendorf
|6-2
|15
Dropped Out: None