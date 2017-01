Freezing rain advisory until Noon (1/2/17) for Audubon-Guthrie-Carroll-Crawford-Sac Counties

Weather

334 AM CST MON JAN 2 2017

LIGHT FREEZING RAIN EXPECTED INTO EARLY MONDAY AFTERNOON… .FREEZING RAIN OR FREEZING DRIZZLE WILL DEVELOP AND SPREAD ACROSS PORTIONS OF WEST CENTRAL INTO NORTHERN IOWA THIS MORNING AND CONTINUE INTO EARLY AFTERNOON.

AREAS FARTHER SOUTH MAY HAVE A BRIEF PERIOD OF ICING BUT WILL QUICKLY CHANGEOVER TO ALL RAIN AS TEMPERATURES WARM. TEMPERATURES ACROSS THE ADVISORY AREA WILL REMAIN BELOW FREEZING INTO THIS AFTERNOON ALLOWING FOR ICE ACCUMULATIONS.

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN DES MOINES HAS ISSUED A FREEZING RAIN ADVISORY, WHICH IS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY.

* SHORT TERM TRENDS…VERY SPOTTY LIGHT FREEZING DRIZZLE IS EXPECTED TO BECOME MORE WIDESPREAD THROUGH 6 AM.

* STORM TOTAL ICE ACCUMULATIONS…LESS THAN ONE TENTH INCH.

* IMPACTS…VERY ICY CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED LEADING TO HAZARDOUS TRAVEL WITH SLICK ROADS…PARKING LOTS AND ALL UNTREATED SURFACES. SLIPS AND FALLS WILL BE POSSIBLE AS WALKING SURFACES BECOME SLICK.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… A FREEZING RAIN ADVISORY MEANS THAT PERIODS OF FREEZING RAIN OR FREEZING DRIZZLE WILL CAUSE TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. BE PREPARED FOR SLIPPERY ROADS. SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING.