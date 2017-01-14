Food Safety Tips to remember in the event of a power outage

News

Food Safety Tips During Power Outages

If the power is out for less than 4 hours, then the food in your refrigerator and freezer will be safe to consume. While the power is out, keep the refrigerator and freezer doors closed as much as possible to keep food cold for longer.

If the power is out for longer than 4 hours, follow the guidelines below:

For the Freezer section: A freezer that is half full will hold food safely for up to 24 hours. A full freezer will hold food safely for 48 hours. Do not open the freezer door if you can avoid it.

For the Refrigerated section: Pack milk, other dairy products, meat, fish, eggs, gravy, and spoilable leftovers into a cooler surrounded by ice. Inexpensive Styrofoam coolers are fine for this purpose.

Use a food thermometer to check the temperature of your food right before you cook or eat it. Discard refrigerated perishable food such as meat, poultry, fish, soft cheeses, eggs, leftovers and deli items after 4 hours without power. Throw away any food that has a temperature of more than 40 degrees Fahrenheit. IF IN DOUBT, THROW IT OUT!

Refreezing food

Never taste food to determine its safety! You will have to evaluate each item separately. Food may be safely refrozen if the food still contains ice crystals or is at 40 °F or below. Be sure to discard any items in either the freezer or the refrigerator that have come into contact with raw meat juices.

Storing Refrigerated or Frozen Food Outside

Frozen food can thaw if it is exposed to the sun’s rays even when the temperature is very cold. Refrigerated food may become too warm and food-borne bacteria could grow. The outside temperature could vary hour by hour and the temperature outside will not protect refrigerated and frozen food. Additionally, perishable items could be exposed to unsanitary conditions or to animals.

For more information on food safety during power outages, please contact Shelby County Public Health or go to https://www.foodsafety.gov/keep/charts/refridg_food.html.