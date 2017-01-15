Fatal crash in NE Iowa Saturday evening

News

An accident Saturday evening in northeast Iowa’s Black Hawk County claimed the life of a Janesville man. The Iowa State Patrol says 56-year old Gene Turner, who was not wearing a seat belt, died from his injuries at the hospital in Cedar Falls. Authorities say Turner was traveling north on Waverly Avenue at around 5:55-p.m., when the 2003 Pontiac Vibe he was driving collided with a 2007 International tractor, that was backing out of a residential drive in the 8000 block of Waverly Road.

Janesville Fire & EMS, Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Deputies and Cedar Falls Police assisted the Patrol at the scene.