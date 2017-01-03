Exira man arrested Saturday on drug charge; Kimballton man arrested on assault charge

News

Audubon County Sheriff Todd Johnson reports two arrests took place over the holiday weekend. At around 11-p.m. Monday, 50-year old Timothy Nathan Turner, of Kimballton, was arrested for Domestic Abuse Assault/3rd offense, following an investigation into an incident that allegedly took place at his residence. Turner was brought to the Audubon County Jail and later released, after appearing before the Magistrate.

And, Saturday night, 23-year old Jarrett Douglas Christensen, of Exira, was arrested for OWI/2nd offense and Possession of Marijuana. His arrest was the result of a traffic stop at around 8-p.m. on Littlefield Drive. Christensen was also later released from custody, after appearing before a Magistrate.