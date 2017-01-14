Exira-EHK hosts Glidden-Ralston for doubleheader today on KJAN

Sports

The Exira-EHK Spartans will play host to the Glidden-Ralston Wildcats for an afternoon basketball doubleheader on Saturday and we’ll have coverage on KJAN.

The girls game is a match-up of the 3rd and 4th rated teams in Class 1A in the most recent rankings. The Spartans are unbeaten on the season and won the first meeting with the Wildcats 45-40 back on December 6th. The Spartans are led by Kealey Nelson averaging 15 points and Sophia Peppers averaging 14. The Wildcats top scorer is Julia Fleecs averaging 22 points per game. Tip for the girls set for 3:00pm.

The Spartans also won the boys game the first time the teams met back on December 6th 64-44. The Spartans are led by Drew Buckholdt averaging 15 points per game, while the Wildcats’ top scorer is Justin Sparks averaging 14 per outing.

Chris Parks and Mike Smith will have the call of the game in Elk Horn. Pregame at 2:50pm before the girls game. Listen on AM1220, FM101.1, online at kjan.com, and on the KJAN mobile app. You can also watch live streaming video on KJANTV.