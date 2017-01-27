Exira-EHK hosts Ar-We-Va for hoops double dip tonight on KJAN

Sports

The Exira-EHK Spartans play host to the Ar-We-Va Rockets for a varsity basketball doubleheader tonight and we’ll have coverage on KJAN. The Rolling Valley match-ups will feature two undefeated squads, the Exira-EHK girls and the Ar-We-Va boys.

The Spartan girls are 16-0 and will face a 1-15 Rockets squad. The Spartans won the first meeting of the season on December 22nd 66-21.

The Rocket boys are 16-0 on the year and they will take on an 11-4 Spartan team. Ar-We-Va took the first meeting of the year 70-53.

Chris Parks and Mike Smith will have the call on AM1220, FM101.1, kjan.com, and the KJAN mobile app. You can also catch live video on KJANTV.