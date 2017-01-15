Exira-EHK boys slip past Glidden-Ralston

Sports

The Exira-EHK boys basketball team saw a big halftime lead slip away before finally closing the door on Glidden-Ralston 66-55 on Saturday evening. The Spartans built a 43-28 halftime lead behind 15 first half points from Dakota Rold. That lead would dwindle down to as few as two points in the second half before the Spartans made the plays down the stretch to secure the win. Immediately after the Wildcats closed the gap to two, Cole Burmeister hit a big three to push the lead back to 5 and the Spartans gained some momentum from there.

The Spartans were led by 23 points from Dakota Rold and 16 from Burmeister to improve to 9-3. Next up for the Spartans is a trip to Woodbine on Tuesday.

The Wildcats were led by 17 points apiece from Cameron Carroll and Justin Sparks as they fall to 5-6 on the season. They are scheduled to host CAM on Monday.