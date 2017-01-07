Exira-EHK at ACGC today on KJAN

Sports

The Exir-EHK Spartans are in Guthrie Center for a doubleheader today with the ACGC Chargers and we’ll have the games here on KJAN.

In the Girls game the undefeated and 3rd ranked Spartans will face a Chargers team that are 3-7. Kealey Nelson is averaging 16 points for the Spartans and teammate Sophia Peppers is averaging 14. The Chargers are led by Madison Berger averaging 9 points per outing.

The Boys game features a 7-2 Spartan team against an 0-9 Charger squad. Exira-EHK is led by Drew Buckholdt averaging 14 points per game, while the Chargers are led by Colton Sargent who is averaging 10 per contest.

Chris Park and Mike Smith have the call on AM1220 and FM101.1, online at kjan.com, and on the mobile app. You can also watch on KJANTV. Pregame at 4:50 with tip time for the girls game at 5:00pm. The boys will follow at about 6:30pm.