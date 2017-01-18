Ex-Neola clerk pleads guilty to 3 counts in misspending case

News

NEOLA, Iowa (AP) — The former city clerk for Neola in southwest Iowa has pleaded guilty to misconduct after state officials found misspending or mishandling of hundreds of thousands of dollars. The Council Bluffs Daily Nonpareil reports 56-year-old Deb Schierbrock pleaded guilty Tuesday in Pottawattamie County court to three counts of non-felonious misconduct in office. She was given a suspended one-year jail sentence and three years’ probation.

An audit released in October 2015 showed Schierbrock had misappropriated more than $230,000 in city funds over a five-year period. Schierbrock was fired in August 2013 after a city check written to pay for a firetruck bounced. State auditors found improper overtime payments and numerous checks written to Schierbrock, among other problems.