Ernst to visit southwest Iowa Counties, Saturday
January 4th, 2017 by Ric Hanson
Iowa Republican Senator Joni Ernst will visit parts of southwest Iowa Saturday, during her 99 County Tour of the State. Ernst, from Red Oak, will hold a Montgomery County Town Hall Meeting beginning at 9-a.m. Saturday, at the Montgomery County Family YMCA, in Red Oak.
Later that evening, beginning at 5:30, she’ll be in Page County visiting with students at the Clarinda Academy. Prior to her stop in Clarinda, though, Ernst will be in Winterset, for a “Coffee with Joni,” which takes place at the Northside Cafe (61 E. Jefferson St.), beginning at 2:30-p.m.