EPA to hold public session in Atlantic w/regard to PCE contamination

Officials with the U-S Environmental Protection Agency have sent out mailings to Atlantic residents, advising the EPA’s Region 7 Office in Lenexa, KS., will host a Public Availability Session Tuesday, Jan. 24th, from 6-until 7:30-p.m. at the Atlantic Municipal Utilities building. The session will provide updates on efforts to mitigate PCE contamination from a former dry cleaning business site near 7th and Plum Streets, and the PCE site on Chestnut Street.

The EPA says it has assessed the ability of the public to access site information through an internet-based repository, and has determined the local community has this ability. Additional site information is available online for anyone with an internet connection, as well as at the Atlantic Public Library, by internet connection.

You may visit the following website to learn more: https://www.epa.gov/superfund/pceformerdrycleaner

Questions or requests for site information may be submitted to:

Pamela Houston, Community Engagement Specialist, U.S. EPA Region 7, 11201 Renner Blvd., Lenexa, KS 66219; Or by calling toll-free, 1-800-223-0425. (You may also e-mail: houston.pamela@epa.gov)

Additional background information:

The former dry cleaning facility and IDOT laboratory facility no longer exist at the location (1205 E. 7th St). The EPA has said municipal drinking water wells have been impacted due to groundwater contamination associated with the former dry cleaner. The groundwater contaminants of concern were identified to be the following volatile organic compounds: tetrachloroethene (PCE) and its degradation products including tricholoroethene (TCE) and 1,2-dichloroethene (DCE). The site was proposed for the National Priorities List (NPL) in September 2015 and was officially listed on the NPL in April 2016.

EPA is planning to conduct in situ thermal remediation to treat PCE contamination at the source area. The thermal remediation is tentatively planned to begin in early 2017. EPA is also planning to install a groundwater extraction and treatment system which will prevent PCE contamination from impacting additional municipal wells. The groundwater extraction and treatment system construction is tentatively planned to begin mid-2017.