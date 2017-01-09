EDWIN OLSON, 93, of Atlantic, formerly of Harlan (pending)

Obituaries

EDWIN OLSON, 93, of Atlantic, formerly of Harlan died Sunday, January 8th at Atlantic Nursing and Rehab Center. Services for EDWIN OLSON are currently pending with Pauley-Jones Funeral Home in Harlan.

EDWIN OLSON is survived by:

Daughters: Carol (Jim) Porter of Louisville, KY; Linda (Jim) Weiss of Tucson, AZ.

Sons: Wayne (Donna) Olson of Kimballton; Allan (Andrea) Olson of Griswold.

Sisters: Jane Fuller of Minneapolis; Marilyn Meier of Lancaster, CA.