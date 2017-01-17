Drug-related arrests reported in Cass County

News

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office reports three people have been arrested on drug-related charges following a traffic stop this (Tuesday) morning on Highway 92 at Highway 148. 46-year old Thomas Matthew Connors III, of Omaha, was arrested on a charge of Possession of Methamphetamine 1st Offense, and 28-year old Jose Gonzalez, of Cicero, IL, was arrested for Possession Marijuana 1st Offense and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Both men were taken to the Cass County Jail where they remain held on $1,000 bond each.

Last Friday, Cass County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 26-year old Justin Tyler Jacobs, of Atlantic, on charges of Possession of Methamphetamine 2nd Offense and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Jacobs was taken to the Cass County Jail and released the following day on $2,000 bond.

The Sheriff’s Office reports also, 23-year old Jennifer Rose Passarelli, of Council Bluffs, was arrested today (Tuesday), on a District Court warrant for Probation Violation. Passarelli was taken to the Cass County Jail where she remains held on $5,000 bond.

Last Friday, 40-year old Daniel Patrick Campbell, of Walnut, was arrested by Cass County Deputies on a District Court warrant for Probation Violation. Campbell was taken to the Cass County Jail and released later that day on $10,000 bond.

On January 11th, 19-year old Austin Daniel Malloy, of Walnut, was arrested on a Cass County Sheriff’s Office warrant for OWI 1st Offense. Malloy was taken to the Cass County Jail and released later that day on his own recognizance.

On January 10th, Cass County Deputies arrested 37-year old Joseph Leeray Bartlett, of Council Bluffs, on a Sheriff’s Office warrant for felony counts of Assault on a Police Officer, Eluding and two counts of Criminal Mischief 2nd Offense. Bartlett was taken to the Cass County Jail where he remains held on $25,000 bond.

And, on January 8th, 29-year old Ryan Charles Juhl, of Atlantic, was charged with Serious Assault with regard to an incident in the Cass County Jail. Juhl remains held at the Cass County Jail on $51,000 bond.