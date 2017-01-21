Drug- and assault-related arrests overnight in Red Oak

News

Red Oak Police arrested two men on separate drug and assault-related arrests Friday night. 20-year old Brandon Matthew Frazier, of Red Oak, was arrested at around 11:40-p.m. in the 1800 block of E. Summit Street, for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Frazier was being held in the Montgomery County Jail on a $300 cash bond. Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputies assisted in the arrest.

And, at around 9:30-p.m., Friday, Red Oak Police, assisted by Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputies, arrested 44-year old Roland Charles Chapin, Jr., of Red Oak, for Simple Assault, following a report of an altercation involving several individuals in the 300 block of E. Joy Street. Two victims had minor injuries as a result of the altercation, but were not hospitalized. Chapin, Jr., was being held in the Montgomery County Jail on $300 bond. Authorities say the case remains under investigation, and additional arrests may be possible.